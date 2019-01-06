CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person is dead after a crash along the loop 202 Santan in Chandler.
The crash occurred Sunday morning at the Arizona Avenue ramp on the Loop 202 Santan.
At this time, one lane is blocked in the area.
No other details have been released at this time.
