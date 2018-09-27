One person was killed and three others were hurt in a four-car crash in Avondale Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened near Dysart and Indian School roads around 3:30 p.m. Our chopper flew over the scene shortly after the crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other victims were were transported to local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The Avondale Police Traffic Unit is investigating the details that led to the accident.
Northbound Dysart Road is closed at W. Thomas Road. Southbound Dysart road is closed at W. Indian School Road.
