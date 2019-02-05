SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident involving construction equipment.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning at a construction site near Mountain Vista Boulevard and Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley.
According to Rural Metro, the victim was a man.
Our chopper flew over the scene. We saw a heavy police presence and an ambulance in the area.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.