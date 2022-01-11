MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several fish are belly-up in the Consolidated Canal in Mesa near Gilbert Road and University Drive.
"There's something in the water that's killing the fish," said Tony Alva. "People are starting to stop and look at them now because there's so many of them." Alva lives in the area and frequents the path along the canal.
"It's nice! It's a nice little ride and everything. I drive it everyday to go to the market. It's a nice ride and everything too, never seen anything like this," Alva said. "People fish out there and everything. They sit out there and fish and have their lunch."
The canal is owned by SRP, which says they put 44,000 white amurs in the 132-mile stretch of canal to keep it clean. An SRP spokesperson said this portion of the canal was recently emptied and cleaned out, as part of normal maintenance routine, and it's possible some of the fish were not removed. SRP says they have a 90% fish survival rate during cleanouts.
SRP currently has an environmental scientist investigating the situation. So far, there is no indication of any water quality issues.