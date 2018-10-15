PAYSON (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home in Payson Saturday evening.
The FAA said on Sunday said that two people were on board when the crash occurred.
The Payson Fire Department confirmed Monday morning that the two people on board were killed.
The small plane was a Cessna 240, according to FAA.
The homeowner and his cat were able to get out of the house safely.
[SLIDESHOW: Pilot crashes plane into Payson home]
Firefighters who responded to the crash say the plane sliced through the home’s roof and caused extensive damage to the front and back of the house.
The victims' names won't be released until their families are notified, Payson police said.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.
Check out this gaping hole where the plane came through the roof. I can hear cracking noises from the dangling 2x4s. #azfamily #Payson pic.twitter.com/gUDip7Ew7K— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 15, 2018
“It’s going to be a hell of a cleanup,” said the 87-year-old homeowner. #Payson #PlaneCrash #azfamily pic.twitter.com/CDyB8D4JgQ— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 15, 2018
Neighbors told me they heard a sputter and then a crash last night. Homeowner is okay, but at least one person on board the plane died. #azfamily #payson pic.twitter.com/oCF0hx7ETF— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 14, 2018
The plane that crashed into a home in #Payson last night is being removed from the back of the house. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/LZmuMOLyZ2— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 14, 2018
