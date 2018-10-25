The Scottsdale Police Department said Hayden Road will be closed between Via de Ventura and McCormick Parkway until further notice.

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle Thursday evening in Scottsdale, police said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Hayden Road, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said Hayden Road will be closed between Via de Ventura and McCormick Parkway while the investigate.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.