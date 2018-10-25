SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle Thursday evening in Scottsdale, police said.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Hayden Road, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
Police said Hayden Road will be closed between Via de Ventura and McCormick Parkway while the investigate.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Hayden Rd is closed northbound & southbound between Via De Ventura and McCormick Pkwy for a fatal car/motorcycle collision. Use alternative route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 26, 2018
