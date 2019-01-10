PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Christian Assembly is closing their daycare after 30 years due to financial troubles.
A letter went home to parents on Tuesday.
"We can't catch up. We can't meet and sustain what we have to pay," Ann Willyard said.
Willyard has worked at the daycare since it opened in 1989. She says the increase in minimum wage is playing a big role in the closure.
"The food program, the minimum wage is now $11 an hour, most of our parents are on DES and if we raise the rate any more they won't be able to pay their co-pays, so it's made things very difficult," Willyard explained.
Willyard says the daycare has 21 employees, and in order to be in compliance with the United Way Quality First Program, there needs to be a lower ratio of teachers to kids.
"When we try to accommodate that and be in compliance with that, it's less kids, more teachers. That makes it a little more difficult but we try to do our best," Willyard said.
One mom started a GoFundMe page to help keep the daycare open.
"My goal for the GoFundMe page is 10,000, but I know that they need more funding than that. Help if you can, two dollars is a contribution," Baileigh McTheny said.
McTheny said it's not easy to find a new, affordable daycare.
"There's paperwork. And you try to find another daycare, get approved for it, it's a process. you miss work, which means you're losing money which means you're not able to pay your bills and we all know how that ends," McTheny said.
Willyard says the daycare needs about $15,000 a month for at least the next 6 months to get back on track.
"We need help, we need funding, we needs grants of some sorts."
