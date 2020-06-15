PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday, protesters peacefully gathered in downtown Phoenix for the 17th straight day following the death of George Floyd, the man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

They marched down the city streets chanting phrases like "no justice, no peace" and "I am revolutionary." At one point, crowds of protesters took a knee in honor of the lives lost by police brutality. Some were witnessed yelling their frustrations at law enforcement, who were present at the protest.

Crews from Arizona's Family captured protesters with signs that featured multiple black lives lost like Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in March after officers forced their way inside her home, and Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old unarmed black man shot while taking a jog in rural Georgia in February.

The crowd ended up in front of Phoenix Police Headquarters. One protester could be heard yelling, "You should be ashamed of yourself" at officers standing outside of the building.

Throughout it all, there were words of inspiration. During a touching speech, a protester reminding the crowd that, "No matter our color, everyone is still all apart of one culture."

Protester speaks words of inspiration during downtown Phoenix rally:

Because of the protests going on in downtown Phoenix, Valley Metro was forced to announce delays in light rail service.

Light Rail Service Alert: Due to protests in downtown Phoenix, we are currently experiencing eastbound delays of 20 to 25 minutes. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) June 16, 2020

The Phoenix demonstration was one of many going on across the Valley Monday. About 75 protesters gathered at Mesa City Hall Monday night. They were calling for more transparency and accountability within the Mesa Police Department. Organizers put together a list of demands and delivered them to Mesa Mayor John Giles.

The family of 20-year-old Jose Moreno spoke at the Mesa protest. Moreno was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer after getting pulled over on April 2. Family and activists are demanding Mesa Police release the body-camera footage.

These protests also come after the recent death of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist from Florida who was found dead one week after she went missing.