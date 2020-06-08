PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Ducey's week-long curfew has ended, and protesters continue to take to the streets of Phoenix, against racism, inequality, injustice and police brutality. Monday marked the 12th day or protests.

The march started at the state Capitol. Arizona's Family crews saw protesters peacefully demonstrating, chanting phrases like "Don't shoot" and "Black Lives Matter." At one point, crowds took eight minutes of silence outside of the Arizona State Court building to symbolize the moments that led to George Floyd's death.

As nationwide protests continue over the death of Floyd, the man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, the Phoenix City Council is taking steps to hold officers in Phoenix accountable. The council voted to fund a civilian review board today. But despite the calls of some to cut funding from the Phoenix Police Department, the council will fund the board without taking money from the department.

This past weekend, protests also took place for Dion Johnson, the 28-year-old black man recently shot and killed by a DPS trooper in Phoenix. One rally started in Encanto Park while another took place in Scottsdale.

Protesters throughout America are also demanding action for the deaths of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in March after officers forced their way inside her home, and Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old unarmed black man shot while taking a jog in rural Georgia in February.