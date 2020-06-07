PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday was the 11th day of protesting in the Phoenix area. Demonstrations have been pretty peaceful this week.

Organizers planned a Sunday rally in downtown Phoenix for Dion Johnson, the 28-year-old black man recently shot and killed by a DPS trooper.

Video shows apparent moments after Dion Johnson was shot by DPS in Phoenix New video shows the moments after 28-year-old Dion Johnson was shot and killed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The protest started at Encanto Park. Crowds in the thousands came together as early as 3 p.m. Protesters made their way west on Encanto Boulevard, heading to DPS headquarters at 21st Avenue.

They are marching for change in the police system. The protest comes hours after Minneapolis City Council members announced intent to defund and dismantle the city's police department after the death of George Floyd, the man who tragically died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Scottsdale also had people protesting in Old Town against racism and police brutality, while also demanding answers about the death of Dion Johnson. Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane was present, marching with protesters.

Demonstrations aren't just happening here in Arizona. All around the world, the Black Lives Matter movement is picking up momentum, with people from all backgrounds backing it.