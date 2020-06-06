PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From New York to Los Angeles, protests continue across the United States focused on racism, justice, and police accountability.

In Phoenix, Saturday was the tenth day of protesting. At one point during the evening in downtown Phoenix, crews from Arizona's Family witnessed hundreds of people lay face-down on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to symbolize the tragic moments that led to the death of George Floyd, the man who tragically died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

WATCH: Security camera video shows earlier moments of George Floyd's arrest A newly released security camera video shows a new angle of George Floyd's arrest, the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Phoenix wasn't the only city in Arizona with crowds of protesters Saturday evening. Our crews were also in Gilbert, where hundreds of people were also protesting for the same causes. In both cities, you can hear protesters chanting phrases like "Black Live Matter" and "I Can't Breathe."

Dion Johnson's mother wants FBI to look into DPS shooting death of her son Johnson's mother said this is something no mother should have to endure. "This hurts worse and worse," she said. "I can't eat. I can't sleep, and I have nightmares."

In addition to George Floyd, Arizonans want justice for the death Dion Johnson, a man shot by a DPS trooper near Loop 101 and Tatum last week. Protesters throughout America are also demanding action for the deaths of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in March after officers forced their way inside her home, and Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old unarmed black man shot while taking a jog in rural Georgia in February.

Looters swarm Scottsdale-area during Saturday night rioting Around 7:30 p.m., people gathered again at the state Capitol in downtown Phoenix expressing their grieve and anger like many across the country.

Things have been calm the last several nights of rallying, after violence erupted last weekend in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Organizers of the peaceful protests here in Arizona and throughout the country are hoping the demonstrations inspire a change for the better in U.S. police departments.