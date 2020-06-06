PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From New York to Los Angeles, protests continue across the United States focused on racism, justice, and police accountability.

+25 PHOTOS: Crowds march in Phoenix area on 10th day of protesting

In Phoenix, Saturday was the tenth day of protesting. At one point during the evening in downtown Phoenix, crews from Arizona's Family witnessed hundreds of people lay face-down on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to symbolize the tragic moments that led to the death of George Floyd, the man who tragically died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Phoenix wasn't the only city in Arizona with crowds of protesters Saturday evening. Our crews were also in Gilbert, where hundreds of people were also protesting for the same causes. In both cities, you can hear protesters chanting phrases like "Black Live Matter" and "I Can't Breathe." 

In addition to George Floyd, Arizonans want justice for the death Dion Johnson, a man shot by a DPS trooper near Loop 101 and Tatum last week. Protesters throughout America are also demanding action for the deaths of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in March after officers forced their way inside her home, and Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old unarmed black man shot while taking a jog in rural Georgia in February.

Things have been calm the last several nights of rallying, after violence erupted last weekend in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Organizers of the peaceful protests here in Arizona and throughout the country are hoping the demonstrations inspire a change for the better in U.S. police departments. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you