TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some big names will be headlining this year's "Innings Festival" in Tempe.
Dave Matthews Band and Weezer will take the stage at the third-annual event, which returns to Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, Feb. 29 – March 1, 2020.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The two-day event will feature 18 artists on 2 stages, including performances from Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and O.A.R.
Fans can look forward to numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats like Jake Peavy, Bret Saberhagen, Miguel Montero, Aaron Rowand and more.
The festival also features the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.
Tickets are available at www.inningsfestival.com.
Last year’s Innings Festival featured incredible opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite baseball players, as MLB legends, including Roger Clemens, Huston Street, and Jake Peavy, coached fans on speed pitch and Sean Casey, Jim Thome and Eric Byrnes offered tips in the batting cages.
Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster featured interviews with multiple MLB greats, as well as a rousing interview with musician and baseball lover Eddie Vedder.
One-day and two-Day general admission, VIP and platinum tickets will be available.
And, for fans looking to elevate their festival experience with additional perks, the festival is introducing GA+, with both 2-Day and 1-Day Ticket options.
GA+ includes access to a brand-new private retreat with shade and seating at the main stage, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase, and complimentary water and soft drinks.
Fans can also head to the website and sign up for the E-List to be the first to get new information.
Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza around the world, Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, Shaky Knees in Atlanta and Austin Food + Wine Festival.
