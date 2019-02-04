CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family is learning more about the man behind an explosive found during a Chandler traffic stop.
Police arrested Ralph Ruegsegger on drug charges and misconduct involving explosives last month.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Homemade explosive device found in Chandler man's car]
He told police he made the explosive in Oklahoma and planned to use it for a small firework or as a shooting target.
Since Ruegsegger's arrest, his daughter said people are looking at her dad like he's a terrorist.
"It’s a reputation ruiner," she said. "It’s going to be harder for him to get a job, to pick up the rest of his life."
Thompson describes her dad as a kind man who never planned to hurt anyone.
"He’s from Oklahoma," Thompson said. "He’s a redneck. It was a huge misunderstanding. I’m not downplaying anything. He did have what he had, and it was wrong, and all of that."
Last month during a traffic stop near Riggs and Cooper roads, Chandler police found and destroyed Ruegsegger's homemade explosive.
It worried many people who lived in the area.
"He would never intentionally hurt or scare anybody," Thompson said.
She said her dad was visiting family in Arizona when police arrested him.
"They think terrorist. They think he’s this awful person, when actually, in fact, he was in the military, and he would have done anything for our country."
Thompson said her Army veteran dad isn't dangerous, just a man who made a mistake.
Ruegsegger will be in court on Tuesday.
