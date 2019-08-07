PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a day meant to be remembered forever in scrapbooks: the first day of kindergarten, when parents walk their child to class for the first time.
But for one Phoenix family, it was a bittersweet first day of kindergarten, as one parent was missing.
Phoenix firefighter Brian Beck, Jr., tragically lost his battle with occupational cancer in May of this year.
[RELATED: Phoenix Fire Department loses one of its own to job-related cancer]
So on Wednesday, Beck's fellow firefighters made certain that his daughter's first day of kindergarten did not go unnoticed by the fire department family.
Little Emery Beck was surround on both sides by firefighters, who lined the sidewalk as Emery made her way to class.
In a Facebook post, the United Phoenix Firefighters wrote, "We love you, Beck family, and will never forget the sacrifice you have made for the citizens of Phoenix."
From the reaction online, the photo and the gesture touched many hearts.
Comments on Facebook included:
"One thing I love about the fire department, it is always about family!"
"Nobody takes care of members and families better then firefighters. NOBODY."
"Bless the loving hearts of these firefighters."
"Brian was one of the strongest people I know, and that was directly because of his family," fellow firefighter Corey Raper has said. "When it all began and started, he was positive, he was happy, he was strong just like he was the whole way through."
[WATCH: Phoenix firefighter on losing his friend, coworker to cancer]
Beck was only 31 when when he died. He was a third-generation firefighter, and served at the Phoenix Fire Department for eight years. He often worked at Fire Station 33 in north Phoenix.
He left behind a wife, Sarah, and three small children.
Beck is the second firefighter the department lost this year to job-related cancer.
[WATCH: Firefighters worry about disturbing trend following cancer death of Phoenix firefighter]
Phoenix Firefighter Brian Beck Jr. tragically lost his battle with occupational cancer in May of this year. Today, his brother and sister firefighters made certain that Emery Becks first day of Kindergarten didn't go unnoticed by her fire department family. pic.twitter.com/KAIgaKIBcu— United Phoenix Firefighters Association (@unitedphxffs) August 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.