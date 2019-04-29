PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix dental office has an ongoing breach of protected health information, Arizona's Family learned Monday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights ordered Desert Valley Dental to inform the public of this breach.
The breach has been ongoing since it started around September of 2018.
Over 7,500 patients' information has been compromised by this breach.
It is unclear who caused the breach or how the information is being used, if at all.
Desert Valley Dental said letters will be sent to all impacted patients through the U.S. Postal Service.
For those who need more information, email Desert Valley Dental at DVDofphoenix@live.com or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights.
