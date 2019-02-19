PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A January data breach has affected dozens of Arizona businesses, according to North Country Business Products.
The data breach was first discovered after suspicious activity occurred on several client networks in early January. An investigation was launched and determined in late January that "an unauthorized party was able to deploy malware to certain of North Country's business partners."
The malware collected consumers' credit and debit card information. This information may include cardholder's name, credit card number, expiration date and CVV.
North Country takes this incident and the security of our customers’ information very seriously. The company has updated processes to further strengthen its systems to protect its business partners’ customer debit or credit card information and will continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest levels of security.
Below is a list of known Arizona businesses affected:
• Black Barts of Flagstaff, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Brookside II of Surprise, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• CCV Chandler LLC of Chandler, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Chompie’s Best at University Inc of Tempe, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Chutney’s Indian Cuisine of Tempe, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Collins’ Irish Pub of Flagstaff, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• The Wren at Crowne Plaza Phoenix Airport of Phoenix, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Ernie’s Inn of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Forefathers of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Frog & Firkin of Tucson, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• GCRC Skywalk Restaurant of Peach Springs, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/23/2019)
• Goldie’s Sports Cafe of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch of Tucson, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Herb Box of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Holiday Inn of Chandler, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Holiday Inn of Yuma, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• MSR Properties, LLC of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Isabel’s Amor of Gilbert, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/21/2019)
• Karichimaka of Tucson, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Holiday Inn of Phoenix, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Loco Patron of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Market Bar & Kitchen of Flagstaff, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Modern Round of Peoria, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Morenci Motel & Lanes of Morenci, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Mudshark Brewing Company of Lake Havasu City, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Picazzo’s Gourmet Pizza of Sedona, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Rancho De Tia Rosa’s of Chandler, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Salsa Brava of Flagstaff, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Sapporo of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/10/2019)
• Chai Bagel Corp of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• SSJSAC LLC of Phoenix, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Someburros of Flagstaff, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/11/2019)
• Someburros of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/11/2019)
• Someburros of Gilbert, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Someburros of Queen Creek, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Someburros of Tempe, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/11/2019)
• Someburros of Gilbert, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Someburros of Tempe, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Tucson Truck Terminal of Tucson, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Voyager RV Resort of Tucson, AZ (Transactions Occurring on 1/4/2019)
• Zipps Ahwatukee of Phoenix, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Phoenix, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Glendale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Gilbert, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Phoenix, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill of Scottsdale, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill (McClintock) of Tempe, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
• Zipps Sports Grill (Mill Avenue) of Tempe, AZ (Transactions Occurring from 1/4/2019 to 1/22/2019)
Grand Canyon University was listed among the affected businesses by North Country, however, a spokesman for the university says they were not affected. They were able to stop the virus prior to it infecting their vendor's server.
An assistance line has been set up for anyone who thinks they may have been affected by this incident. Consumers can call 1-877-204-9537, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST (excluding U.S. holidays).
The full list of affected businesses can be found online, along with ways consumers can better protect their information.
