FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS) -- It took the Gila County Sheriff's Office about four months to recommend charges against the parents who tried to drive a military-style vehicle full of children across dangerous floodwaters.
Tragically, 6-year-old Willa Rawlings, her 5-year-old brother Colby, and 5-year-old cousin Austin all died after being swept away the day after Thanksgiving in 2019. Search crews had to wait for conditions to be safe to recover the childrens' bodies.
The lawyer representing Daniel Rawlings, father to Willa and Colby and uncle to Austin, said his client is "disappointed" by the charges.
According to Bruce Griffen, Rawlings was not physically arrested. But court paperwork shows that Rawlings is facing three counts of reckless manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. "The (COVID-19) pandemic, with the concern in terms of them not having to come in physically. We did it by phone as a courtesy, but secondarily everyone recognized that Mr. Rawlings is not a flight risk, has been responsible through the entirety of the case," Griffen explained it wasn't necessary to put Rawlings in handcuffs.
Four months ago, Rawlings along with his wife Lacey tried to drive the family's military-style truck with seven kids across the dangerously flooded Tonto Basin. The little bodies of Rawlings daughter and son Willa and Colby and his niece Austin were later recovered.
Rawlings talked exclusively with AZ Family in December about the tragedy.
The Rawlings family lives in Pinetop-Lakeside community, but was visiting the Tonto Basin area for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Griffen, who is a criminal defense attorney and partner of Griffen and Stevens law firm based out of Flagstaff, talked with AZ Family via Skype Monday morning.
"He (Daniel) is going to work cooperatively with the prosecution to bring this case to an appropriate conclusion. He wants to express thank yous to everybody who has been so supportive during this difficult time since the tragedy and thereafter and the outpouring of support he's gotten since the word that he has been charged come out," said Griffen. "He will work closely and carefully with everyone to get the case to an appropriate conclusion."
"He's respectful of the authority that the state has to bring these charges. Gila County is doing what they think is the right thing . He's disappointed. We're going to go through this difficult prosecution and hopes the conclusion will be one that brings justice to everybody."
However it's not clear what that justice looks like and if everyone will agree with it. Many have wondered why Rawlings drove the military-style vehicle through the raging the floodwaters. "Appreciate the question, but can't really extend an answer to that right now," explained Griffen. "We have a lot, as you can appreciate, a lot of research and a lot of investigation to do, some of that is ongoing. Our position will be articulated through the court process," he added.
"I can tell you if we get to the point where arraignment is necessary, meaning a court has made a determination of probable cause, I'm quite certain I would enter a not guilty at that time," said Griffen. "But we have that test ahead of us at the prelim hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to have the case go forward. we will present our story at that April 21 preliminary hearing."
Griffen said he has seen the complaint, but is waiting to see the disclosure from the Gila County attorney's office. Gila County undersheriff Mike Johnson, declined our request for comment and referred AZ Family to the Gila County Prosecutor's Office.
AZ Family reached out to the prosecutor's office several times, but have not heard back.
Rawlings' wife, Lacey, doesn't face reckless manslaughter charges, but does face seven counts of child abuse. Griffen said he doesn't represent her and she'll likely have a different lawyer.