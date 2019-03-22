SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is one of multiple victims hit by a pair of alleged burglars accused of breaking into cars at parks and trailheads in north Scottsdale.
Police say 26-year-old Maceala Drake and her boyfriend, 39-year-old William Farris, have been arrested in the case. Police say the pair is believed to be responsible for "numerous" trailhead burglaries reported since summer.
Patrick told police that she came back from a hike on July 31, 2018, to find her Land Rover window had been smashed and her $3,000 Valentino purse, credit cards, and $2,000 cash had been stolen.
Patrick's vehicle had been parked at the Lost Dog Wash Trail head near 124th Street and Via Linda. She says she locked it before heading out on a hike.
Later, Patrick's manager alerted police that Patrick's credit cards had been used at WalMart and a Scottsdale smoke and vape shop.
A number of other similar burglaries were reported since summer at various parks and trailheads in the Scottsdale area.
Suspects Drake and Farris face multiple felony charges in the crime spree. The charges against them include burglary, credit card theft, identity theft, and possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Police say most cars targeted in this string of crimes had forced entry and subsequent credit card use. Often the stolen credit cards were used before they were even discovered stolen.
In police interviews following the arrests of the suspects, Farris first told officers that he and his girlfriend, Drake, would go to the trail heads to "collect rocks."
And when police first questioned Drake about her alleged involvement in the burglaries, she stated, "I picked rocks," according to the police report.
When asked what Farris' role had been, Drake told police "He'd [Farris] do what he would do."
When police questioned Drake about why she allegedly took part in any of this, she replied, "I love my boyfriend," according to the police report.
Drake also admitted to police they they did use stolen credit cards "at different locations depending on their needs" and that she "would not look at the names on the cards."
When asked about the purses, Drake stated that "if the purses were pretty, she would keep them."
Police then questioned Drake about drug use. She "stated her favorite drug was cocaine," and admitted also using meth.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the suspects' possession after their arrests.
Both Farris and Drake are unemployed.
