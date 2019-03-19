DAYTON, OHIO (3TV/CBS 5) - Bobby Hurley sits in University of Dayton Arena 24 hours before his team tips off against St. John’s in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and turns master psychologist – playing in the First Four, according to ASU’s head coach, is actually a positive.
“I'm considering -- maybe I should go and meet with a realtor and maybe look to buy a house here because I'm here a couple years now,” said Hurley. "So I might do that later today if I have time. But to be here, I told our media yesterday, send me anywhere. Send us anywhere. It's the NCAA Tournament. We want an opportunity to compete and win games. I just -- I love how my team is playing down the stretch.”
“Yeah, obviously some people would look at it as not the most ideal situation,” said senior forward Zylan Cheatham. “But we find positive in every situation. And to be here and have that quick turnaround doesn't give us time to rest, doesn't give us time to kind of -- I mean, lose our sharpness to a certain extent.”
The Sun Devils certainly know the feeling. For the second straight season, here they are again – Dayton, Ohio, the First Four, an 11-seed, a Wednesday night game, a TruTV audience and an opponent from the East Coast. In 2018, the Syracuse Orange ended ASU’s season in a grueling 60-56 affair. Wednesday night, the Sun Devils will try their hand with the Red Storm of St. John’s.
“I think anytime that you haven't consistently gone to the NCAA Tournament, it becomes a little bit unexpected,” said Hurley of ASU’s first back-to-back tournament appearances since the 1980-81 seasons. “But now for the players who were in the program last year, they went to the tournament, they experienced it. Going into this year, that's on our list, our goals, to make the tournament again. And that's what our guys expected to do going into the season.”
St. John’s (21-12) is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 and like the Sun Devils, the Red Storm’s season has been defined by inconsistency. St. John’s defeated DePaul in the opening round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden but were routed by Marquette the following day. The Red Storm were the final at-large team selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament. St. John’s is led by guard Shamorie Ponds and coached by Chris Mullin.
‘In my mind, we're supposed to be here every year,” said Mullin Tuesday. “It's gotten tougher, it has; it's gotten harder to get into this tournament. There are 353 Division I schools, somewhere around there, to be one of 68, we're proud of that. And we are going to continue to do that. But also we want to, while we're here, represent ourselves with class, dignity and humility.”
ASU is coming off a loss to Oregon in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The good news for the Sun Devils is that ASU has only lost back-to-back games once this season.
"We just didn't want it to end like that," Hurley said of the Pac-12 Tournament. "We're excited about this opportunity. We felt like we let one get away and we have unfinished business. There are no more second chances now. It's win or go home and I'm not ready."
“I think what makes this so special is I mean everyone has a season,” said Cheatham. “There's 300-some odd teams in the Division I level that have a season. But not everyone gets to go to this event. There's (sic) a select few handpicked teams that get to go to this event. That in itself is special. But just the competitive atmosphere. Everybody is pretty much fighting for their lives. It's almost like a Fortnite, Hunger Games type of thing. It's just an unbelievable experience, a special moment for me.”
ASU point guard Remy Martin injured his groin in the overtime loss to Oregon but is expected to play Wednesday against St. John’s. In Dayton, the sophomore addressed his status Tuesday.
“We're at March Madness,” said Martin. “I'm healthy. I'll be healthy when I get on the court. I'm just here to help my team win. But I'm feeling good. Took it light today, felt nice. I'll be ready for tomorrow.”
The winner of Wednesday’s game will travel to Tulsa to face No. 6 seed Buffalo on Friday. Buffalo is the school Hurley left in 2015 to take the ASU job – a potential match-up between Hurley and the Bulls is something the selection committee certainly envisioned when putting together the 2019 brackets.
