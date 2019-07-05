SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A roof of a strip mall was partially collapsed following an early morning fire in Sun City Friday, destroying a dance studio and affecting at least two other businesses.
The incident took place at a strip mall near 98th Avenue and Bell Road.
"First, I didn't think it happened, like it was more like a shock to see the studio and it was really sad news to everyone in the family," said 13-year-old dancer Natalie Esquivel.
Evolution Dance Center opened up on the corner of the strip mall less than a year ago. However, members say it's become a second home for them.
"I've never had a connection, like, as strong as we have here. Everything we've been through makes it even better," said dancer Payton Hankin.
According to Sun City Fire and Medical Department, the south end of the strip mall sustained heavy damage with a roof collapse.
The businesses were closed at the time of the fire.
Evolution Dance Center is getting ready for the national competition in California next week.
"It's really heartbreaking, but of course we'll get through it and we'll get to nationals," said dancer Kaitlin. "I mean the damages are done. We can't do anything about it, the past is the past and I know we'll get through it."
After seeing the damages for the first time, many dancers teared up and hugged one another.
"The girls are our first priority, when it comes to this. I mean they're the ones that really work hard and have been preparing all year for nationals, and for something like this to happen right before, that kind of just sets you off your rocker a little bit but it gives them more of a reason to fight and we have to be even stronger for them," said Jamie Stack, a dance teacher.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Evolution Dance Center is raising money to rebuild their facility through GoFundMe.
Nope a old useless geezer left his electric scooter plugged in too long......
Anouther fire arsonist with a match. [ohmy]
