PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Grand Canyon University says it looks like fired basketball coach Dan Majerle is taking them to court and it's "prepared to defend itself." GCU released a statement about Majerle's possible lawsuit Tuesday, saying the former Suns star had not served it with a complaint.

GCU hired "Thunder Dan" as its head coach in March 2013. At the time, Majerle had no experience coaching college ball. The school fired him back in March after seven seasons and a 136-89 record. He had three years left on his contract.

GCU fires men's basketball coach Dan Majerle He had been with the university since the 2013-14 season and finishes with a 136-89 record.

"We have made the decision to move in a new direction with our men's basketball program," GCU President Brian Mueller said at the time. "We wish Coach Majerle the best of luck in his future endeavors."

“Out of respect for Coach Majerle, GCU chose not to disclose the reasons behind his dismissal when it occurred in March.” From #GCULopes Office of Communications regarding Dan Majerle lawsuit. #AZFamily — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 19, 2020

Majerle reportedly is suing for breach of contract. GCU said in its statement that it found out about the suit from the media.

"We regret that Coach Majerle's tenure had to end the way it did, but the University is prepared to defend itself and its decision if necessary should Coach Majerle decide to continue with litigation," reads the university's statement. "GCU is unable to comment further until such time as it receives a copy of Coach Majerle's complaint and has an opportunity to review his allegations."

Arizona's Family is working on getting a copy of Majerle's complaint.

Majerle played eight of his 14 NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor. Before becoming GCU's head coach, he was an assistant coach for the Suns.

FULL STATEMENT FROM GCU