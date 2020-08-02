TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe Town Lake Bridge was demolished Sunday morning following a train derailment that caused the bridge to partially collapse earlier this week.

The blast went off at 8:13 a.m. and sent smoke and debris airborne, as well as some birds that were quietly on top of the bridge.

The bridge was heavily damaged last Wednesday after a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed and caught fire. The flames sent smoke skyward that was seen from across the east Valley.

The train was hauling a full line of goods at the time, including lumber and hazardous materials. The clean up of those hazardous materials caused a problem for two of the clean-up team in the following days after they were splashed by the toxic liquid while off loading the material.

Shortly after the bridge demolition the the all clear was given after a successful procedure.

Crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the derailment and the partial collapse. No timeline for construction has been set yet.