GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Valley dad whose 16-year-old boy drowned at Lake Pleasant wants to thank the people who tried to save his son’s life.
[RELATED: Teen pulled from Lake Pleasant has died]
The boy’s father spoke exclusively with Arizona’s Family Monday night.
“He was really something. He took all of the best qualities from me and his mother and kind of put it into one person,” Gregory Beaty said. “I keep feeling like I need to go and get him, like my baby's out there waiting for me to come pick him up. I keep waiting for a text message to come in saying, ‘Daddy, come get me.’”
The grief hits Gregory Beaty in waves. His son, Sean Beaty, was swimming in Lake Pleasant with his friends on Friday, but he couldn’t make it back to shore.
“They made it out there, and on the way back in they jumped in and started heading back. And Matthew said he looked back and Sean said he was tired-- he went under. Matt tried to go back and help, but he couldn't,” Gregory Beaty said.
That day, Greg Mingus was camping at the lake and heard the teenagers panicking.
“I make my way over there and the next thing I know they're yelling, ‘Help! Help! Help! My friend! Help!’” Mingus recalled. "You hear kids playing all the time; you kind of learn to block it out, you don't think too much of it and it hit a certain volume, a certain panic mode and you're like, 'I better check this out.'
He along with several other people helped pull Sean onto an island and started performing CPR on him.
Sean was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“The entire time, I felt for the young boy. I felt for the people that were there. But for the most part, I felt for the family-- the mom getting that phone call, you know,” Mingus said.
Sean’s classmates at Mountain Ridge High School wrote notes to his family in the hopes that they can find some sort of comfort in their messages.
"Sean was a strong-willed individual with a bright mind, incredible sense of humor," Gregory Beaty said. “I would come in from work, pull into the garage and he always came outside to give me a hug when I pulled my car in. I'll never forget that."
Sean’s parents said they are donating his body to science because that’s what he would have wanted. He was an aspiring doctor.
(2) comments
I'm very sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
So sad!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.