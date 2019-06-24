GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Gilbert police say they have found the dad of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in a neighborhood.
The little boy is now home safe.
No details have been released about how the boy went missing.
The child was found Monday morning wandering in the area of Higley and Ray roads.
Police had been trying to find out where he belongs and who he is, and had reached out to the public for help.
wow. probably laying in bed, dead from dual overdoses would be my guess.
