PHOENIX, AZ (3 TV/CBS 5) - Regular season baseball is back with the Diamondbacks hosting the Red Socks Friday afternoon.
One valley family arrived at the game in style.
With an 8-foot tongue, and long metal fangs, fans can't help but stop and stare when Michael Levine and his giant snake head car come driving down the street.
“When it's coming right at them and they have no idea what's coming at them,” said Levine. “It's a hoot, the feedback, people yelling and slowing down and jumping."
Levine created the snake head car in 2011 for the All-star game, reminiscent of the Diamondbacks logo.
“It’s all mirrored stainless steel a few thousand feet of quarter inch rod,” said Levine.
It's street legal, built on top of an old electric golf cart. His three kids will tell you how much they love going for rides.
“And we have power here to power the lights,” Levine’s son, Mack, pointed out.
And it’s not Levine’s only creation.
“We have the giant cardinal, and the bat mobile, and a Cinderella carriage, and we have a magic carpet,” said Levine.
Today, he's bringing the snake back out to show off, rallying the fans for opening day.
"I thought I just liked building them but I actually really like the showmanship part of it,” said Levine.
