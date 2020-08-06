PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Major League Baseball season is a unique one for the entire league with only 60 games. But this year, it takes on a huge meaning for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta.

He hit his first home run of the year on Wednesday night, as the Snakes beat the Houston Astros 14-7. Peralta said he dedicated that bomb to Jacob Medina, a baseball star at Perry High School who died due to leukemia.

"That was for you, buddy," Peralta said after the game, pointing up to the sky.

Medina was diagnosed more than a year ago but his body started rejecting treatments in January and was back at Phoenix Children's Hospital in March. Doctors found a mass behind his sinuses and more cancer in his bones. Peralta visited him in the hospital a lot and the two became friends.

"The bond that him and Jacob formed in such a small amount of time is crazy. They were like brothers, instantly," said Krystal Medina, Jacob's mom.

Unfortunately, the teen lost his battle with cancer and died on May 13. Peralta is honoring the memory and bravery of Jacob, who also had to deal with treatments with only one parent being allowed in the hospital room because of COVID-19 restrictions. Peralta wears a t-shirt under his uniform that says "Jacob Strong" and has an orange ribbon, the symbol of leukemia, with baseball laces on it. He also has Jacob's No. 23 inscribed on his hat. Peralta's said Wednesday's home run meant a lot to him.

"I think the homer that I hit today was special for me today so I promised my first home run ... so this was going to be for him," Peralta said. "And that was like a real emotional moment for me."

Jacob's family was full of tears when they saw Peralta's post-game interview.

"David is just, 100% a class act. Like, there's no other way. He's genuine, he's kind, he's humble," said Krystal Medina, Jacob's mom.