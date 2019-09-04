FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Flagstaff Unified School District is closing all of its schools Thursday because of a "cybersecurity issue."
After-school activities are canceled, as well, as are FACTS, childcare centers and FUSD preschools.
The FUSD sent out an alert just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and posted a note on its website.
The district did not elaborate on the nature of the problem, saying only that it "has impacted the ability of FUSD schools to operate normally."
While there will be no classes, FUSD said employees on 10, 11 and 12-month contracts are expected to "report to work as normal."
Employees with nine-month contracts "are not to report to work."
