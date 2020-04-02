CASE GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A Casa Grande man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities were made aware of his alleged activities through a cyber tip.
Police say 29-year-old Casa Grande resident Bernard Johnston IV was arrested at his home near West O’Neil Drive and Shultz Street in Casa Grande Tuesday. His arrest followed a cyber tip made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children.
After getting the tip, investigators served a search warrant at Johnston’s home, where they seized computers, cell phones and other devices for evidence.
During their investigation, police discovered Johnston sent pictures of child pornography to his girlfriend, according to the police report. The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is reviewing her involvement after multiple images of child pornography were later reportedly found on her phone.
Johnston was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession and distribution of child pornography are being forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.
Casa Grande police say this remains an active and ongoing investigation.