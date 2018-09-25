Cyber criminals are now targeting more than just credit cards and checking accounts. Administrators of some of the largest retirement accounts in the country are beefing up their computer defenses, as crooks set their sights on 401(k) accounts.
CBS 5 investigative reporter Morgan Loew is looking into ways ordinary people can make it more difficult for hackers and criminals to access the hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars they have invested for retirement.
Our investigation has found that some 401(k) accounts are easier to access than a credit card with a $500 limit.
Tonight on CBS 5 News at 10, we will explain how to implement two-step authentication, create extra long passwords and how to add a second person as a firewall to prevent criminals from across town and across the world from stealing your nest egg.
