GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear couple started their engagement on cloud nine after the proposal at the Goodyear Balloon Festival.
Brianda Gaytan and Felipe Lopez have been together since high school, almost 15 years.
After all that time, Lopez wanted to make things official. He decided to pop the question at the Goodyear Balloon Festival because going on a balloon ride was on her bucket list.
The one problem: He is terrified of heights.
"It's gonna surprise her," he said. "She doesn't ever expect me to get on one."
Gaytan was excited to get in the basket. She was blown away when Lopez came with her.
After the ride, the emcee at the main stage had them come forward with a made-up story about how they dropped their IDs overboard.
That's when Lopez took over and proposed.
"He's always told me, 'One day the perfect timing's gonna come and I'm gonna find you the perfect ring and we're gonna have a big wedding,'" Gaytan said. "After 14 years I'm like, 'Yeah, sure.'"
Lopez had been planning the moment - ring shopping and gathering friends and family members to be there - since Sept.
"I knew I wanted to spend all my life with her," Lopez said. "I thought it was perfect. I want her to be Mrs. Lopez."
Now, the parents of three little boys have some planning to do.
They say the big day will probably be sometime next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.