COLUMBUS, N.M. (3TV/CBS 5) - Alert U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found a load of contraband bologna inside a car that was trying to enter the United States from Mexico last week.
Agriculture specialists working at the Columbus, New Mexico port of entry seized 22 rolls of Mexican bologna February 7. A CBP officer spotted multiple red rolls of the meat in the hatchback area of a 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was being driven by a 49-year-old resident of Albuquerque. More of the meat was found hidden inside luggage in the car, officials say.
The weight of the contraband meat was 194 pounds, officials say. The bologna was seized and destroyed and the driver was given a $500 civil penalty.
Bologna is a prohibited product because it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.
"It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence," said CBP Columbus Port Director Tony Hall.
While anti-terrorism is the primary mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the inspection process at the ports of entry are able to prevent many types of contraband from entering the United States.