PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More customers of Medical Transportation Brokerage of Arizona are complaining the company isn't picking them up on time.
MTBA is supposed to help people get to their appointments.
However, customers said their rides are often hours late if they show up at all.
Arizona's Family broke the story in December, and it seems things haven't changed.
Lori Montoya told Arizona's Family she's used MTBA for five years.
She needs an oxygen tank, and she said there have been instances where she's run out of it while waiting for MTBA.
"When you run out of oxygen, when you can’t breathe," said Montoya. "Horrible, they leave me hanging. They’ll call me and tell me they can’t find the address."
Lori's sister, Judi Freeman, has tried calling the company, and she's sent letters complaining to the Better Business Bureau and her insurance company.
"United Healthcare sent a letter saying that they advised them of the problem, and they put a copy of the complaint in the file," said Freeman. "...it’s not going to ensure these people are picked up on time, especially the ones with serious health issues."
Arizona's Family went to MTBA's Phoenix office around 10 a.m. Monday.
Someone let us inside, taking our card, but saying upper management was at lunch.
When we later tried to get back inside to see if managers returned, no one would let us in the building.
Montoya worries she'll be left stranded without oxygen again.
"I ran out of oxygen," Montoya remembered. "The store had just closed. They left me there for like four or five hours. I sat in the parking lot, on the curb."
