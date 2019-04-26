PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Don Killingsworth stands tall on campus doing what has to be done every day.
"Anything can happen," said Killingsworth. "A chair can break, a toilet can clog up, somebody could throw up, you never know."
For over ten years, Mr. Don has been doing a heck of a lot more than raking leaves and cleaning bathrooms as a custodian at Phoenix's Sevilla West Elementary School.
He's a friend, confidant, and moral compass for hundreds of students.
"A lot of them will share what's going on, and I can give them a high-five and say everything will be OK," said Killingsworth. "They walk away with a smile and it's good."
"Don is like no one we've ever met before," said principal Jennifer Burch. "He goes above and beyond in every aspect, whether he's mentoring students, supporting teachers and greeting families."
High-fives and fist-bumps are part of the daily routine in the cafeteria, or out on the playground.
But Killingsworth is no pushover.
The caring custodian is constantly cracking down on kids, for cussing and chewing gum, often handing out yard duty for repeat offenders.
It's that tough love that appears to have played a part in Killingsworth being named one of the top custodian's in the country.
Mr. Don was just selected a top 10 finalists out of nearly 4,000 entries nationwide.
Killingsworth can't imagine doing anything else.
"The kids that are down, they're sad, something is going on," said Killingsworth. "You just talk to them, get them to smile, and it kind of turns their day around. To me, that's the best part right there."
"Even after eleven years, I love coming to work," said Killingsworth.
The winner of Custodian of the Year is expected to be announced in the next couple weeks.
Killingsworth said it would be nice to win the $5000 prize, but even if he doesn't, he still plans to come to work with a smile.
