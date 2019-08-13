PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Former Diamondbacks and Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is reportedly considering a run for Congress here in Arizona.
On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted: "Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends"
Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019
The president's tweet comes a day after Schilling, a Republican, said he was considering moving back to Arizona and running against the state's Democrats, according to FOX News.
This isn't the first time Schilling, 52, considered throwing his hat into the political ring. He had previously talked about challenging Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but then decided against it.
Schilling has been politically involved since 2004, when he campaigned for former President George W. Bush. He has long been a Trump supporter and also stumped for Arizona Sen. John McCain.
The Hall of Fame pitcher has had a controversial past. He was suspended from his ESPN sports analyst job in 2015 for a meme he posted that compared Muslims to Nazis.
He was then fired in 2016 after an anti-transgender Facebook post. He's also known to be extremely outspoken about politics on Twitter.
Schilling helped lead the Diamondbacks to a World Series championship back in 2001. He attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.
Well...He's white, AND a bigot.......Yep, everything Arizona Republicans look for in a leader.
Fired for telling the truth. Typical of socialists Naxis, and perverts.
So he can defraud AZ like he did in RI? He's a freakin' fraud!
So- you're saying he's perfect.....
