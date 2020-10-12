MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In a time when many businesses have been getting stimulus money from the CARES Act, some nonprofits haven’t been so lucky. Mesa’s Museum and Cultural Advisory Board has asked the mayor and city council to set aside $250,000 of federal stimulus money specifically for arts-focused nonprofits.

One such nonprofit is East Valley Children’s Theatre (EVCT). Artistic Director Karen Rolston says they normally put on 4 main stage productions a year at the Mesa Arts Center.

“It helps them in school, it helps them as a human being. It helps them – they learn leadership, they learn teamwork,” she said.

EVCT was able to put on just 1 of those plays this year before the pandemic hit. Now, the theatre is still offering virtual classes. It put on a virtual play last month and it will livestream another in October.

“We really miss them because theater’s not really fun without people!” Rolston laughed. “We’re just hoping that we get back in the theatre. Mainly for the kids and the other people around because theater is not meant to be a virtual thing.”

Without ticket sales from shows this summer, Rolston wrote up about 10 grant proposals and didn’t get any of them.

“We’re competing for nonprofit sustainability where people need clothing and food and housing and medical treatment,” she said.

The children’s theatre has gotten money from the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, but they’re still way below normal fundraising levels. Many other nonprofits are in the same boat.

Alycia De Mesa chairs the advisory board, which consists of mayor-appointed Mesa citizens. She says the quarter-million CARES Act dollars would only be a small percentage of the city’s reserves.

“This little bit of funding is going to go a long way,” she said. “We also know that it’s going to be a long time for many of these organizations to rebound.”

Rolston says it would be amazing to get even a few thousand dollars of that money. It could help EVCT pay rent and utilities through about May and keep the kids involved in something that shapes their lives.

“They’re really dying to get back on stage and back in person,” she said.

De Mesa is hopeful the city council will grant the request, but she doesn’t know when it might land on their agenda.