GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's welcome news for east Valley diners. On Wednesday, April 3, Culinary Dropout is set to open a new location in Gilbert.
The restaurant will be located on the northeast corner of Gilbert Road and Hearn Way in the heart of downtown Gilbert.
The 25,000-square-foot Sam Fox concept restaurant will feature indoor-outdoor seating and two private dining rooms.
Like other “Yard” locations, the location will also offer an outdoor entertainment area with games like corn hole and ping-pong.
The menu will feature favorite items like the fried chicken drizzled with honey, 36-hour pork ribs and the popular pretzel bites and provolone fondue.
Plus, a new restaurant means new jobs! Gilbert's Culinary Dropout will be hiring about 190 employees.
A job fair will be held starting Monday, March 4.
Roles to be filled include management positions, chefs, line and prep cooks, bakers, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, hosts, security and banquet servers.
Here are the details of the upcoming job fair:
When:
March 4 to March 9
March 11 to March 16
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where:
Culinary Dropout Gilbert
383 North Gilbert Road
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Can’t make it to the job fair? Apply online at www.workforculinarydropout.com.
And for more information about the restaurant, visit www.culinarydropout.com.
