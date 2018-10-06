PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to a very special donation Saturday, the Banner Desert Medical Center's neo-natal intensive care unit has its first CuddleCot. Doctors and nurses agree this device ill make a huge difference for families coping with the loss of an infant.
The CuddleCot is a bedside cooling device that allows parents to stay a little longer with their infant who has died.
"From the moment we were rushed to the NICU, we were honestly treated like family," said Angie Haskovec. Her son, Noah, spent 12 days in the Banner-Desert NICU before he passed away.
"This has always been a place we consider a second home and feel touched to be able to come back ever ear for Noah's kindness project," she said. Haskovec said she saw a segment about the CuddleCot on the news.
"I immediately called my husband, Jarrett, and said, 'We have to do we have to give this to the NICU for the families who, like us, don't get to take their baby home,'" Haskovec said.
They partnered with the Colton Cowell Foundation and Campbell's Crew Cares, a nonprofit started by Campbell Faulkner, who battles a rare autoimmune disease. His goal is to provide hope to those in need.
"We learned more and more we started telling more people and people were so generous and we were so happy when we got to tell her it was going to happen," Faulkner said.
"My goal was to raise the money in 3 years and I think it was less than 6 months," Haskovec said. They also brought lunch for the doctors and nurses at the NICU.
"Even though Noah was here for such a short time, they made such an impact on us," said nurse Brandi Tantillo. "We still say the Haskovec family and people know who we're talking about."
This will be the first CuddleCot available at the hospital, and it's expected to make a major difference in helping families through such a difficult time.
"It's unbelievable difference, small things, small gestures that make a huge difference for years and months and a long time," said Neonatal Doctor Khaver Kirmani.
"You only get so much time and it's so precious," Haskovec said. "If this allows them to have another hour or day, that will mean everything for them going forward."
