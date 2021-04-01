PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a foreign country away from family, migrants seek refuge in the only thing familiar, a church. In this case, Monte Vista Baptist Church. For now, this is home for asylum seekers like this mother of three who didn't want to be identified. Her family spent a year on a dangerous journey from Cuba to Arizona's southern border. A journey so dangerous, in fact, she almost lost a child trying to cross a river in Honduras.
"He was on a horse in front of me crossing the river when my son fell off the horse and started drowning. That was the most dangerous moment ever," said the Cuban asylum seeker, through a translator.
The boy survived. And after months of struggle, the family eventually made it across the Arizona border and turned themselves in to federal authorities.
"I want my kids to grow up with a better education. I want them to be someone in productive in life. They would never achieve that in my country," said the Cuban asylum seeker.
Stanford Prescott, a spokesperson for the International Rescue Committee said they're caring for 3,700 asylum seekers in their Phoenix refugee center. And 2,500 of them came in March alone. "Currently many of the people we are seeing are from Latin America," said Prescott. Prescott said everyone who arrives gets a COVID-19 test, and the majority are there temporarily until they get a ticket for another part of the country. "And then they reunite with their family," said Prescott.
But it's not that easy for some asylum seekers. The Cuban asylum seeker we spoke with is haunted by the deplorable conditions she described inside federal detention facilities. A place her brother is still held, 16 days later. They also don't have a place to stay until they met a good Samaritan named John, who's giving them a roof over their heads. "I'm not going to take on the world but if I change the life of one person or one family the world is changed," said John. While their future is full of uncertainty, the hope is the sacrifices so far will be worth it. "As we say in Cuba, this is the American dream," said the Cuban asylum seeker.