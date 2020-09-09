GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Crystal Lagoons Island Resort is coming to Glendale near the Loop 101 and Cardinals Way. The resort is hoping to open by 2022.
The project is expected to bring in $700.8 million in new sales, property and bed tax for Glendale and Arizona over the next 25 years according to a press release. In addition, they are hoping to create 1,800 new jobs.
The main feature will be an 11-acre public access lagoon that will be about 10-feet deep. It will be creating a beach oasis which has Arizonans traveling out of state to visit!
“I am so proud of the continued successes in the Sports & Entertainment District,” says Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “An amenity of this magnitude adds to Westgate’s mega event appeal and will generate significant revenue to support residents, businesses, and the state as a whole.” A project of this type is a testament to the trust and faith that businesses continue to have in Glendale.”
So far in the process, the Glendale City Council approved a development agreement with Crystal Lagoons along with Government Property Improvement Leases. On September 22, the city council will also work on approving other agreements that are required to move this project forward.
“We’re excited for this project on many fronts, but two really stand out,” says Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps. “Not only will this be a great example of experiential retail, which is the only area of growth in brick & mortar development over the past 10 years, but this project further cements Westgate as the largest Sports and Entertainment District in Arizona.”
Crystal Lagoons has developments around the world including Dubai, Japan, Brazil and South Korea.