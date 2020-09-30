PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's hard to believe when we're still in the triple digit temps, but the holiday season is right around the corner. And if you love the tradition of Zoolights, you'll be happy to know that the Phoenix Zoo is offering two great ways to enjoy the lights this year: walk or drive.
Zoolights features millions of twinkling lights, dazzling animal sculptures, and a new "Wildlife Lantern Safari" which features 66 creatures like polar bears, mammoths and peacocks, all aglow. The 2020 display offers expanded trails and even more festive sights and sounds.
The Zoo will provide a narrated tour of the route to offer insights, information and facts about the animals that may be seen along the journey.
Visitors are used to "walking" through the Phoenix zoo to enjoy the holiday display. But this year, they will also have the option to "drive" or "cruise" through the event. The experience is called "Cruise ZooLights." On certain nights, you can purchase a ticket to drive through the Zoolights display. (The zoo offered a drive-through "Cruise the Zoo" experience this summer when the zoo was closed for the pandemic. It was a huge hit and sold out on multiple days, as families "cruised the zoo" in the comfort of their own cars.)
Zoolights runs Nov. 7, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021. There is a members-only preview from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. Hours will be 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale October 1. Click HERE to purchase. You can see a calendar on the website that shows which nights will be "walk-through" and which nights will be "drive-through."
Below is the information specific to walk-through nights and drive-through ZooLights
WALK ZooLights
Price: Members $16, General Public $20
Featuring:
- All NEW Wildlife Lantern Safari
- Expanded walking trails
- Polar Paradise on the Tropics Trail
- Music-in Motion Light Show
- Jengo and Tortuga
- Festive Food and Beverage
- Santa Photo Op
(Click here to see WALK specific info)
CRUISE ZooLights
All the sights, sounds and excitement that guests have come to love, now from the comfort of your own vehicle.
On select nights only.
Price per vehicle. Member $60. General public: $75
Featuring:
- Wildlife Lantern Safari
- Polar Paradise on the Tropics Trail
- Cruise ZooLights Complimentary Audio
- Jengo and Tortuga
- Festive Food and Beverage
- Souvenir Photo
(Click here to see CRUISE/DRIVE-THRU specific info)
For general information, visit phoenixzoo.org.