PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's hard to believe when we're still in the triple digit temps, but the holiday season is right around the corner. And if you love the tradition of Zoolights, you'll be happy to know that the Phoenix Zoo is offering two great ways to enjoy the lights this year: walk or drive.

Zoolights features millions of twinkling lights, dazzling animal sculptures, and a new "Wildlife Lantern Safari" which features 66 creatures like polar bears, mammoths and peacocks, all aglow. The 2020 display offers expanded trails and even more festive sights and sounds.

New 'Cruise the Zoo' lets you visit Phoenix Zoo from the comfort of your car The Zoo will provide a narrated tour of the route to offer insights, information and facts about the animals that may be seen along the journey.

Visitors are used to "walking" through the Phoenix zoo to enjoy the holiday display. But this year, they will also have the option to "drive" or "cruise" through the event. The experience is called "Cruise ZooLights." On certain nights, you can purchase a ticket to drive through the Zoolights display. (The zoo offered a drive-through "Cruise the Zoo" experience this summer when the zoo was closed for the pandemic. It was a huge hit and sold out on multiple days, as families "cruised the zoo" in the comfort of their own cars.)

Zoolights runs Nov. 7, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021. There is a members-only preview from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. Hours will be 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale October 1. Click HERE to purchase. You can see a calendar on the website that shows which nights will be "walk-through" and which nights will be "drive-through."

Below is the information specific to walk-through nights and drive-through ZooLights

WALK ZooLights

Price: Members $16, General Public $20

Featuring:

All NEW Wildlife Lantern Safari

Expanded walking trails

Polar Paradise on the Tropics Trail

Music-in Motion Light Show

Jengo and Tortuga

Festive Food and Beverage

Santa Photo Op

(Click here to see WALK specific info)

CRUISE ZooLights

All the sights, sounds and excitement that guests have come to love, now from the comfort of your own vehicle.

On select nights only.

Price per vehicle. Member $60. General public: $75

Featuring:

Wildlife Lantern Safari

Polar Paradise on the Tropics Trail

Cruise ZooLights Complimentary Audio

Jengo and Tortuga

Festive Food and Beverage

Souvenir Photo

(Click here to see CRUISE/DRIVE-THRU specific info)

For general information, visit phoenixzoo.org.