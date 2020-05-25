PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lakes are always among the hot spots on a holiday weekend, and this year was no different, even with a pandemic. To get into Lake Pleasant on Memorial Day, you have to be patient, lucky or both.
"We had a bunch of camping trips planned for this summer. We take our two grandkids camping for like a month and they canceled on us, so we're trying to find a bunch of other things to do,” Tina Olszewski said on the shore.
People waited for hours in the morning before the entrance was closed at 11 a.m. with the park at full capacity. Huge lines formed again on Castle Hot Springs Road before the main entrance reopened at 4 p.m.
“We weren't sure if they were letting people in, but we chose to come later in the afternoon thinking that everyone would have left by the time we got here,” a woman told Arizona’s Family from her car window. Waiting until the afternoon paid off – cars near the end of the line only had a five to 10-minute wait before the gates reopened. Since the stay-at-home order expired, lake patrol for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they had a lot of speeding and alcohol-related violations this weekend.
“It’s been busy. We’ve seen a lot of increase of people coming out. Especially people who have been trying to recover from being in quarantine and practicing social distancing,” said MCSO deputy Kyle Clancy.
Without emergency orders in place, it was pretty much up to people themselves to take coronavirus precautions.
"Everything's been done a little bit differently or -- not necessarily differently, but more cautiously," said Tim Hodges, who was sitting lakeside while his grandchildren swam.
Whether they were boating, swimming, jet skiing, or just enjoying the breeze from a lawn chair, people say the lake was the outdoor escape they needed after being cooped up at home for weeks on end.