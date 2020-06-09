PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— The City of Phoenix is nearing the two-week mark of consecutive protests and marches in the downtown area. The demonstrations have remained peaceful and are calls against police brutality. Many Arizonans say the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has prompted the wave of change across the country, including here in Phoenix.

Day 12 of protests: Downtown Phoenix crowds march against racism, injustice The march started at the state Capitol. Arizona's Family crews witnessed protesters peacefully demonstrating, chanting phrases like "Don't shoot" and "Black Lives Matter."

On Tuesday, Day 13 of the downtown Phoenix protests, the march is slated to start after 5:30 p.m. outside of Phoenix City Hall. Hundreds of people are expected to walk the streets once again while chanting “Black Lives Matter” and taking several moments of silence in honor of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Dion Johnson and several others who were killed by law enforcement officers in recent months.

The City of Phoenix turned on lights of crimson and gold to honor Floyd on Monday before he was laid to rest.

While reactions from local officials has been generally supportive of the cause, protesters say that to simply agree that “Black Lives Matter” is not enough. "We really want to elevate it, put some pen to paper and make some changes," said Kenneth Smith, an organizer of a local protest who is calling for legislation to end systematic racism in Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department announced that the department will suspend the use of the Carotid Control Technique, which is a type of choke-hold used to make a suspect go unconscious.

Last Friday Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams marched with protesters, and some Phoenix police officers were captured on camera on June 1 taking a knee with protesters in solidarity.