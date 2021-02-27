PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The sister of a boy who was killed by a driver nearly 20 years ago is asking for help in finding the cross that was put near the Peoria intersection where he died.
Ella Corliss said the cross was between power boxes at 87th Avenue and Butler Drive, where her brother Robert Corliss, Jr. was hit in May 2003. The wooden cross had been there ever since but Corliss said she noticed it missing two weeks ago.
"I come here often in his memory. When I'm having a hard time, a hard day, I come here and I remember him. It helps me feel closer to him because this was the last place he was alive," said Corliss.
A friend's mom made the cross and it said, "RIP Robert Corliss Jr." It wasn't expensive and it was clearly a cross in remembrance of Robert Corliss Jr. Unfortunately, Corliss doesn't have any pictures of it.
"It's important to me. It was part of my brother," said Corliss. "It was the last part of him."
Corliss has reached out to the City of Peoria and the nearby Cotton Boll Elementary School, asking for any information about who may have taken it but hasn't heard back. The cross means a lot to her and she hopes somebody finds it.
"I think somebody took it but I don't know who," said Corliss. "I'm just trying to get it back."