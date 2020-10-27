NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drug smugglers tried to use a kid's toy to get narcotics into the U.S. at the Arizona border on Tuesday morning, investigators said.
According to the Border Patrol, the discovery was made when agents noticed a rope through the border fence near the Morley Pedestrian Port of Entry in Nogales around 5 a.m. There were 52 small packages of methamphetamine attached to it.
As agents moved in, a silver sport utility vehicle sped off. An agent found the SUV abandoned in a nearby parking lot with the engine still running. More rope was found inside, and so was a remote control toy car investigators believe was used to guide the rope and drugs through the fence. More than 58 pounds of meth was confiscated, and its street value is estimated to be $116,000.
No arrests have been made.