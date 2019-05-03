PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The crime lab supervisor who is accused of stealing gun accessories and ammunition is now out of a job, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Officials said Todd Whittard resigned from the department on Thursday. He had been with DPS for 25 years.
He was arrested on Monday at his home in Chandler.
[ORIGINAL STORY: DPS: Crime lab supervisor arrested in Chandler for stealing ammo, rifle magazines]
According to investigators, he stole magazines, ammunition and other weapons accessories from the lab on different occasions.
Police also said he also exaggerated the number of hours he worked on his timecard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.