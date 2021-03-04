Crews working to rescue trapped driver in a ravine off I-17 north of Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are working to rescue a driver after their vehicle went down into a ravine off Interstate 17 late Thursday night.
According to the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical District, crews responded to I-17 northbound at milepost 249, which is about 5 miles north of Black Canyon City, for reports that a vehicle left the roadway and went about 200 feet down into a ravine. Officials say crews are working to rescue the driver from the vehicle.
Crews from @DaisyMtnFire, @PHXFire, Mayer Fire, and @Arizona_DPS are working together to rescue a trapped motorist who’s vehicle left the roadway landing approximately 200 feet down into a ravine on NB I-17 near MP 249. pic.twitter.com/E7J9tHX1nu— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 5, 2021
Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department, Mayer Fire Department, and Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical District are coordinating with Department of Public Safety troopers to rescue the driver.
Information regarding what led the vehicle to leave the roadway was not immediately available.
