NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are working to contain a brush fire that's quickly spreading near Interstate 17 and New River.

According to Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, the Stage Fire is estimated to be around 385 acres and is burning east of I-17 near milepost 235, just north of New River. State Forestry officials say due to the quick-spread fire, traffic is getting backed up on I-17 northbound. 

ADOT says because of the growing brush fire, northbound lanes of I-17 were temporarily closed at milepost 232 (New River Road). The right lane remains closed, but the left lane has since reopened. The southbound lanes haven't been impacted. 

Drivers should expect delays starting in Anthem, and that traffic is backed up about 8 miles. ADOT recommends avoiding the area and delaying travel if possible. There is no estimated time to fully reopen northbound lanes.

Crews from Phoenix, Peoria, Daisy Mountain, and the state are on scene battling the fire. Additional aircraft has also been requested to help fire suppression efforts. 

