NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are working to contain a brush fire that's quickly spreading near Interstate 17 and New River.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Stage Fire is estimated to be around 259 acres and is burning east of I-17 near milepost 235, just north of New River. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said acreage was determined after using a thermal imaging plane to get a scope of the fire. As of 8 p.m., the Stage Fire was 50 percent contained.
Two fire investigators for the state were able to determine the fire was human-caused, and poses a minimal threat to structures in the area. Overnight engine patrols will be used to monitor the fire.
Forestry officials said due to the quick-spread fire, traffic was backed up on I-17 northbound for several hours.
Crews are continuing to work the #StageFire. Currently the fire is +200 acres and has 0% containment. Air Support is on scene with both fixed wing and helicopter operations working. A Unified Command has been set up. We will update information as things continue to change. pic.twitter.com/27gbscAxg6— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 3, 2020
Because of the growing brush fire, ADOT closed northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 232 (New River Road). After several hours, northbound lanes were fully reopened. The southbound lanes haven't been impacted.
Crews from Phoenix, Peoria, Daisy Mountain, and the state are on scene battling the fire. Additional aircraft has also been requested to help fire suppression efforts.
UPDATE - #StageFire 200 acres & moving quickly through desert veg. More than 150 firefighters & multiple air resources actively working to suppress fire NW of #NewRiver #MaricopaCounty #AZFire #AZForestry @BLMAZFire pic.twitter.com/7lJZwtuxQ4— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 2, 2020
