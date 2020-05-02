Stage Fire pic 1

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are working to contain a brush fire that's quickly spreading near Interstate 17 and New River.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Stage Fire is estimated to be around 259 acres and is burning east of I-17 near milepost 235, just north of New River. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said acreage was determined after using a thermal imaging plane to get a scope of the fire. As of 8 p.m., the Stage Fire was 50 percent contained.

Two fire investigators for the state were able to determine the fire was human-caused, and poses a minimal threat to structures in the area. Overnight engine patrols will be used to monitor the fire. 

Forestry officials said due to the quick-spread fire, traffic was backed up on I-17 northbound for several hours. 

Because of the growing brush fire, ADOT closed northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 232 (New River Road). After several hours, northbound lanes were fully reopened. The southbound lanes haven't been impacted. 

Crews from Phoenix, Peoria, Daisy Mountain, and the state are on scene battling the fire. Additional aircraft has also been requested to help fire suppression efforts. 

