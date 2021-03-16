NORTH OF PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hiker who got stranded in this weekend's winter storm in the high country had to be rescued near the Mogollon Rim north of Payson.

On Sunday morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to a call for help from a 41-year-old hiker from New York. The man said the deep snow stranded him at the General Springs Cabin.

The cabin is a historic Forest Service cabin on the Mogollon Rim, located about 9 miles east of Highway 87 off Forest Service Road 300. However, the road is closed to vehicles for the winter.

The man said he had been hiking north along the Arizona Trail since March 2. He started in Superior and had been camping each night. Even though he said he had been well-prepared for the long hike, he was not been prepared for the winter storm. When he realized that he wouldn't be able to continue safely, he hunkered down at the cabin and called the sheriff's office for help.

The Search and Rescue units out of Flagstaff fired up snowmobiles and a snowcat to head out to rescue the hiker. A snowcat is an enclosed-cab, truck-size, fully tracked vehicle designed to move on snow.

Crews found the man at the cabin in good condition and brought him back to State Route 87, then got him a ride to Payson.

The sheriff's office says even in the early spring, hikers on the Arizona Trail still need to be prepared for late-season winter storms that can bring heavy snow. They also warn that melting snow in the spring can create running streams over the trail and create muddy conditions.

Officials advise checking the weather forecast often to determine whether it's safe to continue. Also, hikers should always let a trusted person know their itinerary, and check in if their plans change.