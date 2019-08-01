MESA, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) - A crew had to use a crane to lift a tree off of a home in Mesa on Thursday.
The large pine tree came crashing down on Tuesday during strong Monsoon storms.
“Must’ve been a microburst,” said Jason Hertenstein who owns Jason’s Tree Service. “When you get a small area hit like this, then it’s normally a microburst.”
[WATCH: Crews remove fallen tree from a home's roof]
A few homes in the area of northeast of McKellips Gilbert roads had trees that came down, but this was the only house on the block with the misfortune to have a tree go through the roof.
“That tree is a big tree,” Hertenstein said. “45-years-old I think the homeowner said.”
And when you have a big tree, you need some big equipment. Hertenstein ordered up a 45-ton crane to help his crew with the lift. The price tag is big too, more than $10,000.
“It’s why we have insurance,” Hertenstein said.
First, the crane hoisted a worker up onto the roof to cut the tree at strategic points. Then, those pieces were lifted up, over, and down to a crew on the ground, which cut them into smaller chunks.
“Very technical, very dangerous,” Hertenstein said.
Some of the limbs were chipped, where others were taken away to be used as firewood.
“The primary goal here today is to get the house opened up so their company can come in and cover up the roof,” Hertenstein said.
But the folks at Jason’s Tree Service say there are some things you can do to keep trees from falling on your house during the Monsoon.
They recommend pruning trees during the spring, planting them at least fifty feet away from structures, and to avoid over-watering.
“When people water too much the trees outgrow their root plate. The tree can’t withstand the winds that come through here. They get too tall,” Hertenstein said.
(2) comments
Guess it dont make financial sense to have a firest in a sandy desert. [scared]
Thanks for that hard hitting news story! Glad to see AZFamily is not afraid to tackle the tough stories out there...
